The Chinese smartphone arrives with top-level features, it is a high-end smartphone that competes with the best.

You can get a whole high-end from Xiaomi for less than you expect. The Xiaomi 11T Pro It is a beast that went on the market for about 650 euros. Now you can receive it at home without shipping costs for only 479 euros, almost 200 euros cheaper. In addition, we are not talking about the basic version, but about the model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Xiaomi’s mobile has a first-class screen, a very powerful processor and cameras with which you can take very good photographs. Definitely, It is a high-end that competes with the best in all sections.

Thanks to AliExpress Plaza you won’t have to wait too long to have your new mobile at home. You will receive it in just a few days, completely free of charge and from a warehouse in Spain.. There will be nothing to worry about.

Buy the Xiaomi mobile at the best price

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.67″ Full HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charge

USB-C, NFC and 5G

The Xiaomi mobile arrives with a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel and Full HD + resolution. incorporates a refresh rate of 120 Hz, you will enjoy total fluidity. Its softness will not leave you indifferent, nor will the life that its colors give off. It is a very enjoyable screen.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 is in charge of giving it life, a beast that will move any application. You will not miss any power, We are talking about a chip capable of making everything work smoothly, even the most demanding games and applications. In this offer it comes along with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, you will have space to spare.

Take beautiful images in practically any condition with the triple rear camera of this Xiaomi. arrive with a 108 megapixel main sensoran wide angle 8 megapixels and a macro sensing 5 megapixel. On the other hand, in the hole in his forehead, a 16 megapixel camera.

We do not forget its battery, which reaches 5,000mAh and has an impressive 120W fast charge. Yes, you read it right, 120W for you to recover hours of energy in just a few minutes. Very few smartphones can boast such a feature. This Xiaomi 11T Pro also has NFC and 5G technology.

Don’t think about it too much, this offer is only available for a limited time. You have the opportunity to get a whole high-end at a very reasonable price, a beast that falls in price and becomes one of the most attractive purchases. We assure you, you cannot fail with this Xiaomi 11T Pro.

