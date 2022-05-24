This hilarious video of Kendall Jenner struggling to climb stairs because of a tight dress

Kylie Jenner has published, in story on Instagram, a video that has gone viral of her big sister, struggling to climb a stone staircase.

A model who can’t climb stairs, a shame! If Kendall Jenner stood out at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding, it’s not so much for her dress, makeup or hairstyle as for her (very rough) gait when it comes to climbing stairs … In Kylie Jenner’s video, the 26-year-old supermodel, who wears a knee-length beige floral Dolce&Gabbana dress, tries to climb the steps of a stone staircase with the “duck” technique. », that is to say with his feet open outwards.

Although the main concerned took off her high heels to replace them with a pair of flat sandals, it did not help her to climb the stairs, which seems to be a test for her. The tight dress, while very beautiful for the photos, proved to be impractical for moving around. In the sequence, we can also hear Travis Scott’s partner making fun of his sister, while declaring ironically: “These stairs are crazy!”.

The masked cucumber

Two weeks ago, Kendall Jenner was also all the rage in an episode of the reality show The Kardashians. Indeed, the girlfriend of basketball player Devin Booker was not able to cut a cucumber…

A hilarious and embarrassing video for her mother, Kris Jenner, who had to call her personal chef to help her. For some netizens, it was “one of the most painful things” they had ever seen.