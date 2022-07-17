This Hollywood actor is caught working in a hotel after losing his job – Metro World News

After being about to go to trial for rape and having completely inappropriate behavior, the actor the American actor Armie Hammer he seems to want to be swallowed by the earth.

It is not for less, since the episodes that are related to him are rough, despite the fact that he was one of the stars of films like “The social network” and “Call me by your name”.

It turns out that the ‘House of Effie’ Instagram account let loose that several women He was accused of rape, abuse and emotional manipulation“as well as messages allegedly written by Hammer with cannibalistic comments, sexual domination and sadomasochism”, Es.Us.Vida revealed.

Several women came forward on these matters and one of them even officially accused him of rape, which led to an investigation that the Los Angeles police concluded in December 2021.

As if that were not enough, in a private Instagram account, “the actor criticized his ex-wife, bragged about using drugs before undergoing a test to see his children and boasted of sexual conquests, as he did when showing the image of a woman in lingerie waiting for him in bed, and for that he called her ‘Miss Cayman’, a joke that sparked the annoyance of the winner of the beauty pageant and Hammer had to apologize publicly, “the note quoted.

Although there were no charges against him, the bad reputation took its toll. The agency that represented him resigned and the plans in Hollywood faded away.

The last thing he managed to do before he was unleashed was Death on the Nile, where although he had a leading role alongside Gal Gadot, the Disney studios managed to design a promotional campaign staying away from his figure and the controversy that persecutes him.

The actor’s face does not go unnoticed, which is why those who have seen him in the offices of a resort in the Cayman Islands know well who he is.

Armie Hammer would be a hotel employee (Agencies)

Hammer had lived several years in that tropical paradise and has very good relationships, which gave him a discreet but impossible to hide job now that he does not have seven-figure contracts. “He is working at the hotel and selling timeshares. He works in a cubicle. The reality is that he is completely broke and tries to fill his days and earn money to support his family, ”said a close source. The medium TMZ spread photos of Hammer with the uniform of the resort, whose job is to try to sell vacation properties, quoted El Mundo.

Armie Hammer, 36, is separated from Elizabeth Chambers, with whom he had two children. The irony is that the actor is the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer “a normal and respectable job to earn money.”

