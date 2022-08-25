this “horrible” scene to shoot for Emma Watson and Rupert Grint

For ten years, young and old have been able to discover almost every year a new section of Harry Potter At the movie theater. In 2011, the saga, which will soon no longer be available for streaming, ends with Deathly Hallows Part 2, becoming one of the most successful and profitable franchises in cinema history. Eight years after their start at Hogwarts, School of wizards, Harry, Ron, and Hermione conclude their hunt for the horcrux, these evil objects in which Voldemort had hidden part of his soul, started in the first part of this last opus. Once the dark lord is made more vulnerable, the character encamped by Daniel Radcliffe, who does not wish to resume his role, will then be able to engage in an epic final battle against his lifelong enemy. Until there is only one left.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2: “The most horrible scene we have ever experienced” according to Emma Watson

During these years at Hogwarts, Harry, Hermione, and Ron quickly forged an unalterable friendship. And in a decade of filming, their performers Daniel Radcliffetransformed for his next role, Emma Watsonand Rupert Grint, who grew up together, have also become very good friends. So when these last two had to kiss in the chamber of secrets in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2the scene was particularly complicated to shoot. “Obviously, the scene of our kiss was the most horrible thing we have ever experienced”recalls Emma Watson in the special Harry Potter, return to Hogwarts. Before continuing: “It was supposed to be dramatic and we were going into giggles. I was afraid we wouldn’t get there, if we didn’t take the scene seriously”.

Daniel Radcliffe on the set of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2: “I really was a jerk to you”

Aware of the potentially problematic nature of this sequence, David Yatesdirector of the last four parts of the saga, had taken aside Emma Watson and Rupert Grintabsent from the filming of the special, in order to “get comfortable” with the idea of ​​kissing. “It felt like I was preparing them for a major sporting competition”, remembers the director. Because if all the fans had been waiting for this scene for several years, the two actors were extremely embarrassed to have to kiss. To top it off, they weren’t really helped by the whole film crew, eager to see this scene. Starting with a certain Daniel Radcliffe : “I didn’t fix anything. It seems that I was really an idiot with you. I was like: ‘I’ll come and watch you!’“

Rupert Grint is “somehow passed out” during the filming of the scene

During the filming of the kiss, Emma Watson knew that Rupert Grint wouldn’t. She then had to take matters into her own hands. “I started. I needed to gain momentum“, reveals the English star. From the first take, the interpreter of Ron, soon to appear in a series by Guillermo del Toro on Netflix, says he was “sort of passed out”whereas David Yates sees his actor’s face again “explode in surprise”. Still, Emma Watson, who wanted to leave the saga for a while, notes: “Kissing Rupert was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. It just felt so wrong, on every level, because Dan, Rup and I are like siblings”. It remains to be seen how many takes the ordeal lasted…