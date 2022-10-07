this hot and “absurd” scene she shot with her ex Justin Timberlake
In the early 2000s, Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake embodied one of Hollywood’s most glamorous couples. Long after their separation, the two ex-lovebirds find themselves in the film bad teacher and shoot an unlikely sex party that causes the film crew to laugh.
Four years after their breakup, Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake find themselves on screen in bad teacher, the crazy comedy by Jake Kasdan released in 2011 and available on Salto. The film follows the zany adventures of an unorthodox college professor (Cameron Diaz) who, after being dumped by her boyfriend, sets her sights on a handsome, wealthy headmaster (Justin Timberlake). But to put the odds on her side, the vulgar and venal teacher gets it into her head to redo her breasts, and tries to obtain the necessary funds by all means. When it was released, it was not so much the script of this film that caused the talk, but rather the intimate reunion between the two former lovers on screen.
Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake in “the sex scene the most embarrassing in history”
At the time, the iconic Cameron Diaz (The Mask, Mary a cough price) had spoken on the set that she shared with her former companion, confident that the filming of the sex scenes had been a source of entertainment for the entire film crew. “It was just absurd, a giggle took over the whole team”, she had said. Jake Kasdan (Jumanji)the film’s director, meanwhile described the moment as “the most embarrassing sex scene in history”.
The continuation under this advertisement
After their separation, Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake remained good friends
“They got into the skin of their characters and they did. And it was so funny that we couldn’t stop filming. And we did it for almost a full day. And we were crying with laughter, laughing at the video monitors,” he detailed, before adding : “I think that in truth, they are good friends… real homies”. Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz, nine years her senior, dated for four years before calling it quits. The actress is now in a relationship with Benji Maden, the guitarist of the group Good Charlotte, her husband of seven years. Justin Timberlake has been married to Jessica Biel since 2007, the mother of his two children.
Article written in collaboration with 6Médias