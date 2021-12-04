This humanoid robot has unsettled the entire people of the web

We still have to get used to robots and their “mechanical” and emotionless expressions. Recently, in fact, a UK-based robotics company called Engineered Arts has upset many people with his humanoid robot Ameca (as you can see in the video above).

“Guys, calm down, stop freaking out, it’s just a bunch of actuators and motors with the rubber stretched over them to simulate the movement of the face“coach Marques Brownlee said on Twitter.”It’s all pre-programmed. It is for research only“.

The reactions of the people of the web were the most disparate, but surely there was a kind of “mass unrest”. The robot, according to the robotic company, is meant to enable us to study human-robot interaction and “highly realistic” facial cues make it much easier.

“Ameca is a modular robot, we plan to upgrade its capabilities over time so that someday it will walk“, reads the company’s website. Currently the automaton still cannot move, but the company aims to do so in the future. By the way, do you know that researchers recently managed to get a robot to play Ping Pong? In the laboratory, however, living robots have been created that can reproduce.