This humidity-busting spray is Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist’s favorite

Do you dream of a product that will finally prevent you from curling like a sheep at the slightest shower or wave of humidity? Well it exists, and the pros are crazy about it.

Who has never ended up with a crown of unruly mini curls after being out in the rain or marinating all day in the heat? Whether due to lack of hydration or static electricity, frizz affects all hair types.

To limit their appearance, there are many products (shampoos, conditioners, leave-in treatments, etc.) that promise to smooth the hair fiber and protect the hair from bad weather. Chris Appleton, star hairdresser who counts a large number of celebrities among his clients, swears by a single product to tame those pesky frizzies: a treatment that waterproofs the hair as if they had put on a K-Way! Crazy, right?

COLOR WOW Dream Coat Super Natural Spray

Designed to revolutionize the life of hair that becomes frizzy at the slightest humidity peak, this leave-in treatment makes it possible to waterproof the hair for up to 72 hours, while providing shine and protecting it against heat and UV rays.

Its formula contains a polymer that, once activated by the heat of the hair dryer or blower brush, tightens the scales and repels humidity, allowing the elimination of frizz.

All types of textures can benefit from the benefits of COLOR WOW Dream Coat Spraybut its effects are the most convincing on wavy, curly or curly lengths.

Be careful though: for the product to take effect, you must blow-dry with hot air, so if you are more used to letting your hair air-dry, it is not made for you.





Find the Dream Coat Super Natural anti-humidity spray from COLOR WOW, 30€

