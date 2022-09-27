this iconic actor wanted to leave the saga!

When we think of movies Harry Potter, we immediately think of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson or Tom Felton. But not only ! Alan Rickman is also an emblematic figure of the famous cinematographic saga. The late actor plays Professor Severus Snape in all eight films and everyone agrees he was absolutely perfect in the role.

And yet, imagine that Alan Rickman had seriously considered leaving the franchise! Died in 2016, the actor talks about it in a collection of personal thoughts, “Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman”, which he intended to publish before his death, but which will only be published in a few months. Alan Rickman tells what finally convinced him to stay until the end.

The actor was frustrated with the role

Those who have read the books Harry Potter know that Severus Snape is much more complex than it seems. The character is however left in the background in the films, we only see him as the evil persecutor of Harry, and this despite the presence of Alan Rickman. Not to mention his incredible acting which saves Snape from being a caricature of a mean and mean professor.

Alan Rickman had been very frustrated by this impossibility of further exploring his character, of which he already knew the great secret. Indeed, the author JK Rowling had spoken to him about it from the start to convince him to accept the role. This famous secret as well as the true role of Severus Snape in the war against Lord Voldemort had however only been revealed towards the very end of the saga.

Suffice to say that Alan Rickman was not very hot to wait until then. After the fourth installment (Harry Potter and the Triwizard Tournament), he had thought of stopping everything and giving up his place for the sequel. But an event in his life finally made him change his mind.

“We have to go all the way”

Shortly before the filming of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Alan Rickman had been diagnosed with cancer. Against all expectations, it was this bad news that convinced the actor to stay in the franchise and continue to play Severus Snape until the end.. “The argument that wins is the one that says, ‘Go all the way. This is your story.’” he wrote in his collection (via Screen Rant).

The actor therefore continued to give his all in the role to the delight of the fans. Despite his sullen looks and his unappealing character, Severus Snape was one of the favorite characters of viewers. And all this thanks to the superb interpretation ofAlan Rickman, a truly talented actor and one that fans still continue to miss.