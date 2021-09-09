this idea from Jon Favreau for the sequel will make you regret Tony’s death more than ever

Who saw Avengers: Endgame will know well that the brothers’ film Russian not only represents the end of the greatest battle ever told inMarvel Cinematic Universe, but also the closure of the narrative arc of several characters, including Tony Stark, which back in 2008 had kicked off the franchise with theIron Man from Jon Favreau, also interpreter of the beloved Happy Hogan. And just Favreau – last seen in the MCU in Spider-Man: Far From Home – revealed the crazy idea he had for a potential Iron Man 4 which, of course, will never see the light:

“I’ve never talked to Robert Downey Jr. about an Iron Man 4. But I’ve talked to Kevin Feige, because we love working together and we love these characters. So we talked about what we could have done in the future by joking on the Freak storyline, which is a story starring Happy Hogan who for various reasons turns into a character very similar to Hulk. We laughed about it a lot, but there were no plans for it. “

In fact, fans have repeatedly fantasized about an elusive spin-off starring Happy Hogan, hence the idea of ​​transforming the character into a sort of giant hero / villain similar to Hulk would certainly make many fans ofUCM! What do you think of this found?

Arrived in theaters in 2019, we remind you that Avengers: Endgame it quickly became one of the highest grossing in the history of cinema.

In the cast of the cinecomic Marvel we have seen, in addition to Robert Downey Jr., also Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Ronin / Hawkeye), Don Cheadle (James “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang / Ant-Man), Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Josh Brolin (Thanos).

Source: Slashfilm

