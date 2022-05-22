this important character for Ellie will appear for the first time in the HBO series

While fans of The Last of Us are eagerly awaiting the release of the series developed by HBO, we learn today that the latter will be the opportunity to discover for the first time an important character, although he has only just been mentioned in Naughty’s video games Dog.

A very important character

Engaged in an all-out war against Netflix and Disney+, the HBO channel is about to earn some points with highly anticipated series. While the serivores are discovering the episodes of the excellent mini-series We Own This City (the last work of the great David Simon, who returns to Baltimore for the first time since his masterpiece TheWire) and Steven Moffat’s new series (Doctor Who, sherlock), we are waiting for the broadcast of season 4 of Westworldwhich recently unveiled its first images, and the premiere of House of the Dragonthe spin-off of Game of Throneswhose latest trailer has caused a lot of ink to flow.

Another upcoming HBO series is on everyone’s lips. It is obviously about adaptation of the first game The Last of Usdeveloped by a dream duo: Neil Druckmann, the creator of the games, and Craig Mazinthe brilliant showrunner revealed by the mini-series Chernobyl. The series, worn by Pedro Pascal (Game Of Thrones, The Mandalorian, Narcos, Kingsman: The Golden Circle) and Bella Ramsey (Game Of Thrones, His Dark Materials), will also mark the return of Gustavo Santaolalla to the composition of the soundtrack. So many elements that only excite our impatience!

Scheduled for 2023, the series The Last of Us will recount in ten episodes the events of the first video game released in 2013. We also know that the series will explore other narrative tracks, integrating new characters never introduced in video games, such as a certain Mr. Adler. Moreover, we just learned that characters mentioned in the game, but who never appeared, will also appear, including Ellie’s mother. The news was shared by reputable insider ViewerAnon, who claimed that the HBO series will contain flashbacks, including introducing this character only mentioned in the first game.

Who wants a scoop? People have known from set pictures that HBO’s THE LAST OF US will feature flashbacks not seen in the game, but I’ve also heard Ellie’s mom will appear. May 21, 2022

Who wants a scoop? People already knew from photos that HBO’s The Last of Us will feature never-before-seen in-game flashbacks, but I’ve also heard that Ellie’s mom will be on the show.

As fans of The Last Of Us, Ellie’s mother entrusted her daughter to Marlene, the leader of the Fireflies, before she died, making her promise that nothing would happen to her. We know that Marlene and Ellie’s mother were very good friends, since the leader of the Fireflies saw the young girl born. It will also be noted thatanother very important character for Ellie will also be present in the HBO series: this is Riley AbelEllie’s best friend (and first love), mentioned in the first game, and who is an important character in the game The Last of Us: Left Behind. Riley will be played by Storm Reid, revealed by her role in Euphoria (she plays there the sister of the character of Zendaya) and in The Suicide Squad (in which she plays the daughter of Idris Elba’s character).

Given this information, fans can look forward to more cameos, including that of young Abby, the central character of The Last of Us Part. IIthus prefiguring a second season for the series The Last of Us. While waiting for the release of the series, we remind you that a game eagerly awaited by fans of the Naughty Dog saga will be released by the end of the year.