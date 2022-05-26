This impossible nanar with Jennifer Lopez is leaving the Netflix catalog soon
Released in 1997, a rather improbable film with Jennifer Lopez will leave the Netflix catalog on May 31 at 11:59 p.m., hurry up to see it again to have a funny time with friends or family.
The month of May is full of new releases on Netflix, but as you can imagine, many titles are also about to leave the streaming platform. After Zero Dark Thirty, Our neighbors menor superfly, it’s an old film from 1997 which will soon disappear from the catalog. To give you some clues about it, it is of a feature film directed by Luis Llosa, now a producer. He achieved a rather interesting figure at the box office (approximately 136 million dollars in revenue for a budget of 45 million), but on the other hand, his originality was not unanimously accepted by the public. For many fans, it seems failed, strange, badly done. If in addition to being prohibited for children under 12knowing that Jennifer Lopez landed a role in this action flick might motivate you to watch Anaconda, the predatorwhich will leave Netflix on May 31 at 11:59 p.m.!
Anaconda, the predator (Netflix): what is it about?
As its name suggests, in Anaconda, the predator, it’s about an adventure about one of the largest reptiles in the world. The pitch of the film is as follows: “In order to make a documentary on an unknown tribe in the Amazon, the anthropologist Cale and his team go deep into the jungle. They rescue Paul Sarone, a snake hunter whose boat has broken down. He takes advantage of the Cale’s weakness to take command of the team and go deeper into the forest, in pursuit of the largest of the reptiles, the anaconda, which crushes its victims before swallowing them whole.”
Jennifer Lopez soon in Half-timean intimate documentary about his life
After seeing or reviewing Anaconda, the predator, the great Jennifer Lopez will be found in a project in any other genre on Netflix. Indeed, like Beyoncé or Taylor Swift, she will be entitled to her own documentary. Half-timeexpected on June 14 on the streaming platform, will return behind the scenes of her life as an artist but also as a woman. Fans will be able to learn more about her love story with Ben Affleck…
Article written in collaboration with 6medias