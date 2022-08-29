this improbable meeting that ignites the Web!

When you are told Florent Pagny, you surely do not think of Beyoncé. And yet, the two artists have already met. It was in 2009, at the concert of Solange, Beyoncé’s little sister, at La Maroquinerie in Paris. At the time they immortalized their meeting via a photo: Solange on the left, Florent Pagny in the middle, Beyoncé on the right.

And the magic of the Internet made this photo find itself again on the Web and ignite Twitter. “It causes me a mental bug, I need time to integrate this information. But above all, how? Why? And there is Solange as a bonus”, “Florent Pagny and fans”, “They are lucky mess”can we read in the comments of the photo published by an account fans of the American popstar.

Beyoncé and Solange with Florent Pagny pic.twitter.com/emzaed1WOq — . (@BeyLionThe) August 19, 2022

A photo that certainly does good to everyone, fans of one, like the other. Another photo has delighted fans of Florent Pagny lately. Earlier this month, on the Instagram account of a fan of the interpreter of “Savoir aime”, the singer looked in great shape with his goatee, his mustache and his hair. As a reminder, Florent Pagny announced last January that he had lung cancer and was preparing to undergo several chemotherapy sessions. Then a member of the jury of “The Voice”, he appeared on the screen bald and emaciated for the greatest concern of his admirers.

In Galalast May, the singer said: “I was very well accompanied by my other half, my children, and then there were these thousands of messages, testimonies of love, support and good vibes.” And added in a note of hope: “Now I’m coming out of the tunnel (…) This cancer kind of woke me up, and it redefined the meaning of my priorities.”

Antoine FM

See also: