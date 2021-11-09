European stock exchanges moved uncertainly in the first session of the week. Instead, the US stock markets have continued briskly towards new highs and new records. Today two factors have influenced the trend of the lists on both sides of the Atlantic. In Europe, the spread of the pandemic is beginning to create some perplexity for investors. The spread of the contagion could lead to new blocks and therefore to slowdowns in economic growth. To this factor must be added the rise in oil and gas which is a further factor in the slowdown in economic growth. These two elements put together alarm operators because in the fourth quarter of the year EU GDP could slow down further growth.

This incredible $ 1 trillion plan pushes these stocks and pushes Wall Street to the record

In the United States to prevent the economy from slowing down, Congress approved a $ 1 trillion infrastructure investment plan. An enormous figure corresponding to around 860 billion euros. The approval of this plan will have a huge impact on the US economy but also on the European one. In fact, some stocks have already started moving, those related to the infrastructure sector. This incredible $ 1 trillion plan pushes these stocks and pushes Wall Street to the record. At the close of the stock exchanges in Europe, the three major US market indices were in positive territory and at all time highs.

Instead, the European stock exchanges experienced a day of weakness. The Euro Stoxx index fell by 0.2% at the end of the session. The German Dax index closed virtually unchanged. Prices remained at the absolute maximum levels, above the psychological threshold of 16,000 points. London also slowed down but fractionally, the Ftse 100 index lost 0.05%. Paris closed in positive territory, but the Cac 40 gained just 0.1%.

The Milan Stock Exchange stopped by profit taking

Piazza Affari had the worst result of all the main stock exchanges of the Old Continent. The Ftse Mib index (INDEX: FTSEMIB) lost 0.3% to close at 27,711 points. The stock market was weighed down by sales linked to taking profits on some stocks that last week had been running a lot. One above all is Telecom, which lost 2.2%.

At the top among the blue chips stands Buzzi Unicem. The stock gained 3.3% favored by the approval of the US $ 1 trillion plan. In fact, the company also operates in the United States and will be able to benefit from these investments. Webuild, another company operating in the construction sector, has also earned a lot today, rising by 5%.

Deepening

The point about the markets