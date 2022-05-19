This incredible animated film that you can see on Disney + is neither from Disney nor from Pixar. it’s so much better

You may or may not like Wes Anderson. His aestheticism with an elitist point, his obsessive sense of planning, his recurring themes with broken families and dubious father figures can burden the most painted. But his animated films are impeccable, both ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’ from 2009, based on a book by Roald Dahl, and this ‘isle of dogs’ of 2018 and that you can see on Disney +. However, it is not a mouse factory movie.

Strongly influenced by Japanese cinema (especially that of Akira Kurosawa and Hayao Miyazaki, as Anderson himself confessed), this stop-motion animated film has all the detail that ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’ displayed, but taken to paroxysm. The composition of the shots, the hundreds of tiny objects, the impossibly geometric sets that shine in his films are also here.

‘Isle of Dogs’ (in English, by the way, ‘Isle of Dogs’ is pronounced the same as ‘I love dogs’) tells the story of a boy, Atari, who is looking for his lost dog, Spots, on the island of dogs, where these animals are being sent after a terrible plague of dog flu in Japan. All on the orders of Atari’s uncle, who has banned humans from being near dogs, which adds a touch (aided by the impressive urban settings) of emotional dystopia that brings the film closer to a kind of analog science fiction.

A visual delight and with a labyrinthine narrative structure and full of adorable characters, and that also It is convenient to see the original version. As in all of Anderson’s films, it has a huge cast. in which names such as Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Bob Balaban, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Ken Watanabe, Frances McDormand, Harvey Keitel and many others stand out.