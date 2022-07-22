this incredible dress for its X-shaped morphology

Star of our childhood, singer and being one of the most followed personalities on Instagram… Selena Gomez has been on the scene since a young age. We’ve seen her style evolve from the Disney Channel to her more grown-up, more elegant red carpet looks… But who says celebrity, says target of the harshest critics.

If the young woman has often been mocked for her multiple weight gains, she spoke about it by confiding in her fight against lupus and her kidney transplant, which both had an impact on her health. , and their well-being. Moreover, during the release of her new make-up line Rare Beautyshe said in a 2020 interview with Cosmopolitan magazine “My weight fluctuates a lot”then added that she had to learn to get used to it.

Selena Gomez: the ideal cut-out trend to sublimate her hourglass morphology

Yet Selena Gomez has always known how to go about enhance your ultra-feminine silhouette. His body signature? A hourglass morphology called “X”which is characterized by almost equal hip and bust measurements, with a marked waist. Which, as the name suggests, makes the body appear like an hourglass shape.

The key to dressing this type of morphology? Follow her natural figure by dressing the upper and lower body proportionately while accentuating the waist. This technique makes it possible to highlight its beautiful forms.

Star makes a splash at ‘Only Murders in the Building’ premiere

The singer caused a sensation at the premiere of ” Only Murders in the Building ». And for good reason, the star appeared on the red carpet wearing a cut-out dress sequin dress that hugged her curves perfectly! With this sparkly dress from the Michael Kors Collection brand, Selena was able to show off her long legs. She also accompanied her outfit with Effy jewelry and a ponytail revealing one bare shoulder.

The asymmetrical cutouts of her dress sublimate her silhouette and give Justin Bieber’s ex an elegant and sexy look at the same time without seeming too conformist.

Selena Gomez: new perspectives for the Disney star

After making a comeback on the screens alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in the series Only Murders in the Building which has been broadcast on Disney + since August 31, 2021, we can attest that the young entrepreneur knows how to multiply trades. And it’s all to his credit!

Also read:

The young woman celebrating her 30thth birthday on July 22, 2022, also confided on Instagram shortly after launching her own line of beauty products Rare Beauty by advocating self-love and body positivism “Rare Beauty is not about how others see you, it’s about how you see yourself” “I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and start accepting our own uniqueness. You are not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. »