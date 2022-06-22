This incredible Harry Potter-inspired manga will soon be adapted into an anime

A famous manga inspired by the Harry Potter book series will have the right to its anime adaptation. We will explain everything to you.

Harry Potter in manga?

Everyone knows Harry Potter, the series of books by J. K Rowling which fascinated young and old alike, through 7 books, from 1997 to 2007. The romantic series has conquered the hearts of fans, in particular thanks to the film adaptation with now world famous actors like Emma Watson or Daniel Radcliffe. What if we told you that this legendary work was made in manga? After all why not, Harry Potter is a book, then became a film, before moving on to theater.

Komoto Hajime, a Japanese comic book author took the gamble of drawing inspiration from the genius of J. K Rowling to create a manga about the world of magic. Mashle is not a continuation of the adventures of the wizard that we know, but follows the epic of Mash Burnedead, a young boy who does not possess an appetite for magic while it is omnipresent.

Mashle in anime?

Currently, the manga counts 11 volumes and has been sold for more than 2.1 million copies in the world, of which almost 50,000 in France. Comic, Fantasy and Magic Manga, Mashle: Magic and Muscles is inspired by the codes of Harry Potter with a similar universe that will take us back to childhood.

If for the moment, the manga has not had the right to its anime adaptation, the Weekly Shōnen Jump announced that Mashle should be on our screens very soon. If for the moment no date has been confirmed, it will probably be necessary to wait until end of 2023-beginning of 2024 to watch this anime that promises to be epic!