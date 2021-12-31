This incredible private island is for sale, and the price is a surprise

No, it’s not true that private islands are, necessarily, the stuff of billionaires. There are some – if you know how to look well – and how are economic ones. Yes, that’s right, of economic ones. But to find them you need to know, let’s say, a particular technique.

First of all, this is the first trick, they must be looked for on unconventional channels. Sometimes real estate agencies also deal with land and islands, but prices are almost never within everyone’s reach. On some websites, however, this is the case.

The second and most important point is that the islands should be sought in places in the world where prices are more affordable. Yes, exactly: in the Mediterranean it is very difficult for an island not to be exclusively for the very rich.

privateislandsonline

The perfect example is Thanda island: a beautiful island in Tanzania with dream beaches, palm trees, white and comfortable houses and a small marina. Thanda is an island that has just been put up for sale online (this is the announcement) and many believe that the price – which has not yet been revealed – is decidedly low. Low, of course, considering that we are talking about an entire island.

Buying it, or at least getting a quote, is a matter of speed, timing. You have to write a message directly from the online site, and perhaps you will be able to be among the lucky ones who will be able to make an offer for the big island.

But even if we fail to have Thanda, the initial rules remain valid: to find a corner of our own world, full of relaxation and privacy, you need to know how to look well and far from Italy.

