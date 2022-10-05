this indelible mark that caused him the infidelity of Tristan Thompson

Their love story began on October 31, 2016, following a kiss immortalized on social networks. If they seemed to spin the perfect love, the relationship of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will experience many difficulties, in particular because of the deceptions of the basketball player. For several years, the young woman was on the poster of a program retracing her life as well as that of her family. If this one has ended, it is a new one which is now proposed and which is simply called The Kardashians. The second episode was broadcast on September 29 and, in this one, Kim Kardashian’s sister made shocking revelations. As The Mirror reported, she can be seen performing a MRI of the brain. Accompanied by Kendall Jenner, both are then in the company of doctor Daniel Amen who first explains to them: “Khloe has a nice brain from the outside except here up front where you can see he got injured. I think it was because of his snowboarding accident“. The doctor then adds: “If we look at your brain, we can see that it suffered at some point“. To which the main concerned indicates: “I went through a car windshield when I was 16. I was knocked out and also hit my head several times afterwards“. However, Dr. Daniel Amen also tells him that he can see a “emotional trauma“in his brain.

