This Indian fruit also grown in Italy is able to lower both blood sugar and cholesterol

Did you know that okra, a plant widely used in Indian cuisine, has numerous benefits for those suffering from diabetes but also for other health problems? Let’s discover all its properties.

Also known as okra, theokra it is a plant that may initially look like a courgette (in fact it is also known as “courgette of the Middle East”) and is characterized by an edible pod. Native to Africa, okra contains interesting health benefits. (Read also: This strange Chinese mushroom that few people know lowers blood sugar and blood sugar)

Used in cooking more as a vegetable than as a fruit, okra has a sweetish taste reminiscent of asparagus and can be found in many traditional Indian, African but also Greek dishes. A small production is also made in Italy, especially in Sicily. Let’s now go into the details of its properties.

Beneficial properties of okra

Okra has interesting nutritional properties, as its seeds are a source of lipids And proteins. It also possesses numerous fibers And few calories (30 kcal per 100 g). Its root is rich in mucilage and can be used as an emollient to replace the marshmallow.

The nutrients contained in okra can help prevent various health problems, including:

Cancer

A study by Biotechnology Letters of 2014 analyzed how the lectina protein contained in okra, reduced the growth of cancer cells by 63% and killed 72% of cancer cells in patients with breast cancer.

Pregnancy and breastfeeding

The okra also contains folatewhich is important to prevent fetal problems during pregnancy, as low folate levels can lead to the loss of the baby in severe cases. An adult person should take it daily 400 micrograms of folate, however, pregnant or breastfeeding women are advised to take larger quantities.

Diabetes

A study published in Science Direct demonstrated how okra has beneficial effects onhyperglycemia and onhyperlipidemia thanks to its content of antioxidants, fibers And polysaccharides. However, the researchers point out that more studies are needed to determine the effects of okra on metabolic parameters in diabetic patients.

Cardiovascular health

Add to your diet foods rich in fiber how okra can reduce levels of LDL cholesterol (the “bad cholesterol”) in the blood. Foods rich in fiber reduce the risk of heart diseasestroke, obesity And diabetes. Fiber is also beneficial for patients who are already suffering from cardiovascular disease.

Gastrointestinal health

The benefits of fiber don’t end there! The more fiber you take in, the less chance you have of developing the colorectal cancer. The fibers then reduce appetite and can contribute to weight loss. In Asian medicine, people add okra extract to foods to protect themselves from irritation and inflammatory gastric diseases. The anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial action can help prevent gastrointestinal problems.

Sources: Biotechnology Letters / Science Direct / Global Journal of Medical Research

