This influencer accuses actors of betraying JK Rowling

Following the controversies linked to JK Rowling’s deemed transphobic remarks, the author of Harry Potter, the debate continues between fans of the saga. Some actors like Emma Watson for example, do not share the same opinions as Rowling on the issue of transgender people. And recently, an influencer has added fuel to the fire, judging that the actors have simply betrayed the writer.

Harry Potter actors are hypocrites

Indeed, this influencer is Oli London, an internet personality who is known to have undergone a dozen cosmetic surgeries in a bid to look like his idol, Park Ji-min, of Korean band BTS. Presenting himself as non-binary, Oli London had revived the debate around transracialism and his transition had generated many reactions, especially on the side of left-wing activists. The main interested party then declared to be the target of a mobilization of the “woke twitter“and want to do the”woke war“. After this statement, the influencer had received support from right and far-right personalities and media.

A few days ago, Oli London revived a debate on his Twitter account by tackling film casting Harry Potter who wouldn’t have supported JK Rowling, who was criticized for her comments on trans people. In his message, he explains that the actors simply turned their backs on him to “crowd pleaser woke” while surfing on the success of the author. It targets in particular Emma Watson and her acolytes Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint who are “hypocrites” and disrespect him.

“Why are Emma Watson, Ron Weasley and Daniel Radcliffe still capitalizing on the success of Harry Potter and profiting from it? Yet they have turned their backs on JK Rowling. If they don’t agree with her at this point to please the woke crowd, why do they keep taking advantage of her? Hypocrites.”

In another tweet, he states that the cast of Harry Potter”owes everything to JK Rowling“. According to him, the writermade them what they areyou” and affirms his support for Rowling as well as his dissenting opinions.

“Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Ron Weasley made millions from @jk_rowling

like all the cast members of Harry Potter. Yet they all turned their backs on him. They owe him everything. She made them what they are. Talk about a lack of respect. I’m on JK Rowling’s side”

A way of looking at things that fans don’t like

Of course, it was enough for Harry Potter fans to react. Oli London is criticized by many Internet users reminding him that the actors have the right to have their opinion and are not obliged to defend it especially when they don’t share the same point of view as her. Others feel that the cast should not worship Rowling, but rather gratitude.

Finally, Oli London continued on the controversy by attacking Warner’s decision not to invite the one who imagined the universe to the special on the occasion of the twenty years of Harry Potter at the Sorcerer’s Stone. According to him, the studio does not treat Rowling and Ezra Miller the same way. He criticizes Warner for having kept the actor in Fantastic Beasts despite her tumultuous past, but for not having invited the author to this meeting. London also qualifies all rowling haters hypocrites who try to silence her for having “supported by women” and that turn a blind eye to the actor’s abusive behavior.

“JK ROWLING was banned from her own HARRY POTTER movie reunion as she created Harry Potter and made the movie studios, cast and crew billions of dollars. Yet they hired EZRA MILLER and remain silent about the fact that he has been arrested multiple times for assaulting women. Wow. Hypocrites?”

For their part, actors of the saga Harry Potter seem to say they have no animosity with Rowling. This is the case ofEvanna Lynch who plays Luna Lovegood. She does not share the same opinion on transgender issues, but she respects the author and recalls that it is essential to “finding ways to heal rather than continuing to fight“. The same goes for Miriam Margolyes (Professor Sprout) who, after having criticized him had ultimately called Rowling to be “a generous woman“and that she didn’t deserve such an outpouring of hate.