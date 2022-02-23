Social networks in Cuba have exploded with a message from the National Migration Service of Panama (SNM) where it is reported that “As of March 1, a visa for passengers and crew members in transit will be required for Cubans.”

The doubts arose when it was not possible to “locate” the information in the official accounts of the immigration entity and the Embassy of Panama in Cuba.

Several users reported that a Tweet of the SNM had been eliminated.

In fact, a local media such as Telemetro published the news based entirely on the publication of Migración Panamá, which was suppressed.

VISA IN TRANSIT FOR CUBANS

The note that was shared on the networks, and that was later deleted, indicates that:

The National Immigration Service informs its users that, as of March 1, 2022, a Visa for Passengers and Crew in Transit within the migratory category of Non-Resident will be required for foreigners of Cuban nationality traveling in transit through the Republic of Panama to another destination or return to your country.

This visa only authorizes the migrant to remain in the international transit area, so that he can continue his journey. It is important to emphasize that the visa must be requested personally by the interested party before the Panamanian consulate of the country in which they are located.

Cuban Directory contacted the Embassy of Panama in Cuba to learn about this released note.

From the diplomatic headquarters they only responded that “this information has been revoked”.

Our newsroom continues to investigate whether this means that they will not require transit visas from Cubans or if they only refer to the fact that the publication has been eliminated.

The Embassy has argued at this minute: «The National Immigration Service informs its users that the Visa for Passengers and Crew in Transit for foreigners of Cuban nationality who travel in transit through the Republic of Panama to another destination or return to their country, will not be applied for the moment » .