If you are one of those who always forgets the keys to their locks, smart locks are made for you. Discover everything you need to know about these innovative devices.

Padlocks are accessories that we have used throughout our lives to protect our belongings. For example, we use them to close our lockers at the gym, to prevent our bike from being stolen or to close our backpack with more security. To open them, we have to always go accompanied by the corresponding keysomething that the most forgetful do not take at all well.

For them have appeared smart locks, which can be perfectly unlocked even if you forget your keys at home. For example, you can open using your fingerprint and even through your mobile phone. In addition, traditional unlocking methods such as numeric password are also available. Undoubtedly, they are very useful accessories for your safety, so below we will explain how they work and We recommend some models that are worth it.

Smart locks: some unknown devices with a lot of utility

The smart locks they are not very popular on the market, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t useful. If you are one of those who always forgot or lost the keys of the padlock, these smart ones are made for you. Depending on the model, they can be opened with the fingerprint, with an app on the mobile or with NFC technologythat is, unlocking methods that you will always carry with you.

Being technological devices, battery operated, which in turn means that they can sometimes run out of power. When the battery runs out, those innovative methods we talked about are no longer available. For those moments, these smart locks maintain traditional methods: entering a numerical password or the key.

Padlocks are accessories that have to be prepared for withstand inclement weather, also these of intelligent character. In addition, they have to be resistant to withstand bumps and falls. All these features are present in the Xiaomi smart lock. Yes, the Chinese manufacturer also has one of these products.

Knowing how these gadgets work, let’s move on to the recommendation of several models. We have selected smart padlocks of different prices and features, so you can choose based on your needs. The first of them is him Igloohome Smart Padlocka waterproof padlock that can be unlock via mobile via Bluetooth connectivity. In addition, it allows the creation of temporary and permanent PIN codes.

Through the application on the smartphone, you can check also when it was opened the lock. According to the manufacturer, the average battery life is one year. If you want to protect your backpack, your bike or your locker with total security, you can buy this smart lock from Igloohome for €129 in amazon.

If you are looking for something more affordable, you can also pay attention to the eGeeTouch padlock. We are facing a model with IP45 protection against water and freezing, and also corrosion resistant. It can be unlocked in many different ways, from the mobile to an NFC tag. Regarding autonomy, lasts up to 7,000 lock/unlock cyclesthat is, it can last about 3 years if you use it about 3 times a day.

You can unlock this lock with the mobile, with your smart watch or with the NFC tag that the manufacturer includes in the box. If you ever need to open the lock and you’re away, you can easily unlock it remotely. This smart padlock from eGeeTouch is priced at €78.90 in amazon.

The cheapest smart lock we want to talk to you about is yantan brand. It has IP65 protection, water resistance and can be unlocked even with a fingerprint. Have a compact size and you can comfortably use it for protect your backpack, purse, locker or suitcase.

In addition, it has a resistant design, which makes it a durable product. Regarding the load, it is carried out via USB port which has on the bottom edge. If you want to get this Yantan lock, you can do it for only 24 euros on Amazon.

If you are one of those who often use padlocks, but have never tried these smart ones, you can give them a chance to see if they are as useful as they seem. upstairs you have several models to choose fromDo it based on your needs and budget.

