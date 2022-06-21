This international star is in Saving Private Ryan and you didn’t even notice!

Cult war movie, We have to save the soldier Ryan marked by its realism but also not its slew of stars. However, among this XXL cast, hides a personality well known to the general public and you probably don’t remember him.

Steven Spielberg made the 1990s his decade. After the colossal successes of blockbusters Hook (1991), Jurassic Park (1993) and The lost World (1997), the Maestro takes on historical films. He initiated this facet in 1993 with Schindler’s List and will be released in 1997 Amistad, recounting a mutiny on a slave ship. But it was in 1998 that Spielberg had its finest encounter with history thanks to its feature film: We have to save the soldier Ryan.

Second World War, landing, blood, a lot of blood and… Tom Hanks. A film that remains, more than twenty years after its release, hallucinating realism. And if you thought you knew everything about this work, we bet you hadn’t seen this star, who appears in the cast, who has since become a world icon.

Paramount Pictures

We have to save the soldier Ryan – 1998

It is surely the most made of war films. When in 1998 comes out We have to save the soldier Ryan by Steven Spielberg, nobody expected so much realism, dark details and monstrosity. We had to show the Second World War as it was: violent, barbaric and bloody. After an introductory scene of our days, the viewer finds himself plunged into the hell of the Normandy landings, June 6, 1944.

Paramount Pictures

The scenario settles little by little and we quickly understand that the film will be a rescue mission to save the famous soldier Ryan, whose three brothers died during this war. Lead by Tom Hanksthe expeditionary force will be left to fend for itself in order to find the young soldier, played by Matt Damon which was then unknown at the time.

That star you didn’t remember

But did you watch the movie Steven Spielberg ? If so, you surely did not miss this world figure, even if in 1998, we grant you, she was absolutely unknown. In the commando put forward to save Ryan, is private first class Adrian Caparzo played by… Vin Diesel. This is only his second appearance on the big screen after Strays, released a year earlier. And yes, before driving on the colossal saga Fast and Furiousthe young Wine had put on his best soldier’s outfit to (SPOILER) die with Tom Hanks, killed by the famous sniper.

Paramount Pictures

Come on, take out the tissues and find this cult scene on video!