This iPhone Pro Max of 600 euros is a winning option

If you want an iPhone with a big screen, you have to take advantage of this limited offer on the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

When Apple introduced the iPhone 11 ProMax its price started at 1,259 euros, but now its price has fallen by more than 50%. Thanks to this incredible offer you can now get a iPhone 11 Pro Max for only 617 eurosa real crazy price for an iPhone that is still incredible.

It’s about a refurbished device available in the Amazon Renewed store, which is a guarantee that a complete diagnostic test has been carried out, with the replacement of defective parts and a thorough cleaning process. It really looks practically like a new one.

If you prefer a completely new iPhone 11 Pro Max, you will have to shell out a little more money. In PCComponentes they have a good offer that lowers its price to €777which is not bad at all.

iPhone 11 Pro Max Specifications

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is still a great device, with plenty of power and cameras and a screen to match. And with this offer you get an iPhone with a huge screen for very little.

Stainless steel and glass design.

6.5-inch Super Retina HD OLED display.

Water and dust resistance (2 meters up to 30 minutes, IP68)

Triple camera system: 12 Mpx wide angle, 12 Mpx ultra wide angle and 12 Mpx 2x telephoto.

Supports Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, Smart HDR, and 4K video up to 60 fps.

12 MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control and 1080p video.

Face ID to securely authenticate and use Apple Pay.

A13 Bionic chip with the latest generation Neural Engine.

Supports fast charging.

Compatible with wireless charging.

iOS 15 with all its new features and upgradable for another 3 or 4 years.

