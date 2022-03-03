This iPhone was drifting in the Indian Ocean and ended up being rescued by a fisherman

A few years ago, Reddit user Sh0ham posted a rather peculiar post. His brother was on vacation in Zanzibar, where did you lose your iPhone. Activating Search to try to locate him, he was found drifting in the middle of the Indian Ocean. There began a maritime adventure through this vast ocean.

An iPhone protected by a hermetic bag

Yesterday my brother sailed to an island near Zanzibar and left his iPhone on the boat. Somehow, his iPhone fell off the ship while he was still in the ziplock bag around 11 a.m.

The author and his family have been following the trajectory of the iPhone From the beginning. Being in a sealed bag and being able to transmit its location, the iPhone had to be on or very close to the surface. Everything indicated that the terminal is being dragged by the tide.





Thanks to this, its owner had the hope of being able to recover it once it got closer to the shore. Although he had traveled a considerable distance during the night, it was very likely that the terminal would run out of battery soon. If he hadn’t already.





The Find app allows users to track the location of lost devices, the same with which to find the AirTag. Since iOS 13, they can rely on other nearby Apple devices to act as “repeaters” of the signal when they run out of battery. However, since it was the ocean and there were no other users nearby, things were more complicated.

Finally a fisherman found it in their networks and with it he called a relative thanks to the phone number that can be put in Search. And so, this user was able to recover his iPhone after sailing in the open ocean.