This irresistible super gluttonous and cheap panettone is depopulating to make a great impression at Christmas

Every year at Christmas, Italians spend a lot of money on setting up their tables. Hard to believe, but one of the biggest expense items is for panettone. The Codacons states that, together with that of the pandoro, the price of this typical dessert in 2021 seems to have increased by 10%.

It is also true that many families would never give up on this sweet symbol. In fact, 7 out of 10 families choose to buy it in pastry shops. Yet, saving money by buying the best panettone simply by going to the supermarket is possible. As explained in this article, it is important to evaluate the ingredients and their origin to choose the product with the best value for money.





But this year this irresistible super greedy and cheap panettone is depopulating to make a great impression at Christmas. We don’t think about anything complicated or super expensive. As anticipated, the idea is to transform the usual panettone into an incredible gourmet dessert without much effort. Let’s find out how to do it on the ProiezionidiBorsa pages.

We bought our panettone and now it is waiting to be opened and put on the table on Christmas day. On that occasion it will be placed in the center, quickly discarded and eaten without surprise.

If, on the other hand, we wanted to give it a touch of magic, we are about to discover the trend of Christmas pastry. We are talking about the stuffed panettone. But, instead of the usual mascarpone cream or yellow cream, here is a new ingredient to fill it with.

It is ice cream, of any flavor, with fruit or cream, vegan or sugar-free. There is no ice cream that is not good for this recipe. The important thing is to buy at least 2 kg for 1 panettone. You start by removing the paper that wraps the panettone. At this point, the panettone will be emptied. To do this, let’s turn it upside down and make a cylinder using a very sharp knife. We are careful not to reach the bottom.

In this way, a real hole is created in which to insert the ice cream. We just try to keep the disk whole which will be used to close the hole. Now let’s take the leftover panettone, crumble it and mix it with the chosen ice cream. It will take a few minutes to mix everything.

Once successful, the empty cavity of the panettone must be filled with the ice cream filling. We close with the disc we had kept and put the panettone in the freezer. Let’s just remember to defrost it at least 10 minutes before serving.

