This is 40, Emily Ratajkowski criticizes the treatment given to Megan Fox

The American supermodel and actress Emily Ratajkowski he had his say on the film These are 40, 2012 film directed by Judd Atapow, criticizing him and accusing him of not aging well at all given the way he treats women, especially the character of Megan Fox.

Melissa McCarthy and Paul Rudd in a scene from These are 40

Speaking to Amy Schumer at the Tribeca Film Festival, Emily Ratajkowski criticized the film These are 40, directed by comedian mentor Judd Apatow. The model has in fact criticized the 2012 film, starring Leslie Mann, Paul Rudd and Megan Fox, reflecting on the fact that the character of the latter was not treated well: “That movie is hilarious and very spot on. I recommend anyone with a husband or wife and children to watch it, but Megan Fox is being treated very badly.”

Specifically, Emily Ratajkowski criticized the writing of the character Desi, played by Megan Fox, a young girl who works in a boutique but is actually an escort. According to the model, the character would have been made ridiculous and inadequate, but by telling Amy Schumer she probably got the wrong person, as the actress is a devoted to director Judd Apatow.

In fact, Amy Schumer replied to the model that despite the film being directed by Judd Apatow, she would be willing to forget this job while remaining devoted to her mentor: “I don’t care, I’m ready to get over it”.