This Is A Clone Of Shakira And You Won’t Believe The Resemblance

Loredana There is a young Venezuelan woman who surprised everyone because of her appearance shakira, She lives in New Jersey and her resemblance to the Colombian singer is so striking that there are thousands of TikTok users who leave hilarious comments and phrases. From his account @loredalo he reports on the characteristics that cause many to disbelieve his true identity and some of his videos have already been viewed millions of times.

Loredana’s recent appearance on “El Programa del Verano” raised his image to another scale and the journalists who interviewed him could not get over their amazement at the resemblance: “It’s unbelievable.” However, her big jump in fame came when Shakira herself mentioned her in one of her stories: “I have a double,” wrote the Colombian with a mention of Loredana.







She assures that although they mention her likeness all the time, it is not common for them to stop her on the street to ask for a photo: “People here are quite respectable.” In televised interviews, Loredana questioned the origins of their emotional relationship: “My partner loves it when they call me Shakira. But now I don’t know if he’s with me for me or for her.”



Loredana may “work” as Shakira’s double if the singer needs it, amid rumors about an alleged duet used by Luis Miguel for his shows in Argentina.

Loredana has left personal messages for Shakira, but has not received a response. “She hasn’t followed me yet, but she’s seen my videos,” Venezuela says, adding that she’s confident the singer will respond to her at some point. For now, enjoy the mentions he makes on your network and the thousands of replicas of the videos he posts on social networks. Enter an Equality Contest on a TV Show? “At the moment it is not in my plans,” he concluded.