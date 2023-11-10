This is a Parkinson’s symptom that appears while urinating

The problem is that these symptoms affect people with Parkinson’s in other ways and are difficult to link to Parkinson’s disease, for example. problem urinating,

The way Parkinson’s affects a person can change from day to day and even hour to hour (Parkinson’s UK). The way Parkinson’s affects a person can change from day to day and even hour to hour (Parkinson’s UK).

Parkinson’s symptoms

Urinary problems are one of the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease that mainly do not involve movement And they may be more common than you think.

The Parkinson’s Foundation says, “Older research studies have indicated the presence of problems with urinary function in about 70 percent of Parkinson’s patients. However, recent studies suggest a more modest frequency of 27 to 39 percent.”

Urinary problems also occur frequently in people with Parkinson’s, according to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association and states:

“The urinary frequencyA (need to urinate frequently) and urinary urgency “(The feeling that the person must urinate immediately, even if the bladder is not full) are other possible symptoms (of Parkinson’s).”

Likewise, experts warn that there is one time of day when urination problems may be more intense: the night.

,Urinary problems may become worse at night When the person is lying down,” he says, “there may also be Problems starting urine flow (hesitation while urinating), slow urination and overfilling of the bladder,

However, these bladder or urination difficulties are also often associated with other conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, bladder stones, inflamed prostate, cystitis, and more; Therefore, it may be difficult to directly link these to Parkinson’s disease.

Either way, experts recommend visiting your doctor if you notice changes in your urination habits or bladder problems.

How does Parkinson’s manifest?

Parkinson’s disease also has the following symptoms:

shivering at rest

bradykinesia or slow movements

muscle stiffness

currency conversion

loss of automatic movements

change in speech

change in writing

loss of smell

sleep problems

lack of facial expressions

,

