This is a possible setlist for your concerts in Mexico

abel tesfayeknown by his stage name weekend, has won numerous awards and recognitions for his music internationally. But how did it start?

He is a 33-year-old Canadian songwriter, producer and singer, born in Toronto, Ontario, His mother moved to Canada from Ethiopia in the 80s, so this is Abel’s native language Amharic, He had a happy childhood, but at the age of 17 the Party took over his life and he made a decision that changed his direction. They left home and school, so they started living on the streets.

After some time he got a job at American Apparel and also started writing his own music and releasing it on various platforms where he gave music. R&B, pop And Hip Hop and dealt with topics such as drug use and casual sex.

At this time he did not say he was The Weeknd, the singer was anonymous so he would often hear his coworkers listening to his songs without knowing that they were next to the musician.

One day his life took another turn, he met the producer jeremy rose And agreed to work together. he released songs Morning, loft music And what you need. Are These were uploaded to the YouTube platform in late 2010. This got people talking about The Weeknd, where the conversation reached the rap singer drake He became a fan and started uploading these songs on his network.

Drake approached him to co-found major record label xo And in early 2011 they released the album balloon house, In which there are 9 songs.

This brought a lot of recognition and this is where it came to light weekend Decided to appear publicly for the first time under his stage name. They performed at a club in their city that July. People began to embrace his sound, leading to hundreds of fans and here he was inspired to release more songs and collaborate with Drake.

In September 2012 he partnered with Republic Records and released his album Trilogy Which became a best seller. After this he had a failed project but it did not stop him.

He was successful in performing a duet with American singer Ariana GrandeSong love me harder reached the top 10, so she released the next single earned it or i can saydon’t feel my face They were a hit. From there it gained international recognition and won several awards American Music Awards For Favorite Male Soul/R&B Artist of 2016 ASCAP Pop Music Awards For Winning Song with Starboy in 2017 apple music awards For several other awards including Global Artist of the Year in 2021.

have taken out 5 studio albums graduates kiss land, beauty behind the madness, starboy, after hours And Dawn FM, is also 9 ep (extended play), a soundtrack album, 71 singles, others.

The Weeknd’s concerts in Mexico

weekend for him After Hours Till Dawn Global Stadium Tour There will be 4 presentations in our country, which will be the first monterey The second and third will take place at the BBVA Stadium on September 26. Mexico City on 29 and 30 September in Foro Sol and on the 4th Guadalajara Oct. 25 at Akron Stadium.

The setlist is subject to change, as after the European part of the tour, Abel is taking a 48 day break so there may be some changes. But the most likely setlist is:

Dawn FM

take my breath

to leave

How can I make you love me?

can’t feel my face

lost in fire

hurricane

Mountain

kiss land

Often

crew Love

starboy

balloon house

merciless

low life

reminder

party monster

Faith

after hours

out of time

I feel like that

die for you

Is there anyone else?

i was never there

wicked Games

call my name

Morning

save your tears

Blinding Lights Chromatics Remix Voicemail

less than zero

dazzling light

tears in the rain

creep’

popular

in your eyes

moth to a flame



some of those songs Rumor What I can add are Lonely again, Gasoline, K-POP, Another one of mine one of two Double imagination.

She may also sing a song from her Kiss Land album as it is her 10th anniversary month.

We can only wait and see what surprises Abel has in store for us.

