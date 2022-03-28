“This is a process and we have to continue with what comes”

2022-03-28

“It is part of a new process that is starting with 2026 in mind. We are happy with the actions and attitude of the team. We are facing a great Mexican team, ”he commented in his first statements from the Ramón Villeda Morales Airport in reaction to TVC.

Before the trip before Jamaica, Solomon He explained that he is comfortable with the attitude and development of the Catracho team in the last two games, showing a generational change in the squad.

The President of the National Autonomous Football Federation of Honduras (Fenafuth), Jorge Salomón, made it clear that the Colombian coach Hernan Dario Gomez, shall not be removed from his post in command of the a Bicolor for the 2026 World Cup process.

And he added: “The boys who have started this process can see that there is room to grow, the game was difficult, but it leaves us with that feeling that we can move forward.”

He also made it clear that “it is a process, we cannot say that we have improved because the situation is not like that either, but I do believe that, including these new boys who are playing, a different attitude is beginning to be seen. It is part of what we have to start for what is to come”.

It may interest you: Costa Rica will not risk against the United States: Luis Suárez plans to alternate nine footballers to avoid casualties for the playoff

– Is a dismissal of ‘Bolillo’ Gómez ruled out? -, he was consulted.

“We will finish Jamaica. The idea is not to stop Honduran soccer, but to continue working and forming this new team for 2026. This is a process and we have to continue with what is coming, we hope to have a good game in Jamaica, that we can see young players debut thinking in the future,” he replied.