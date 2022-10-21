this is Abigail Breslin, the girl from ‘Little Miss Sunshine,’ now

Abigail Breslin credit: Bang Showbiz

Abigail Kathleen Breslin was born on April 12, 1996. She made her first commercial when she was three years old. At the age of five, she starred with Mel Gibson in the movie ‘Signs’. At just nine years old, the actress participated in the movie ‘Little Miss Sunshine’, gaining great popularity internationally.

This role gave her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in addition to becoming the fifth youngest performer to achieve an Oscar nomination in that category.

Since she was a child Abigail Breslin demonstrated her acting skills and participated in films such as ‘No Reservations’, ‘Nim’s Island’, ‘Chestnut’, and ‘Kitt Kittredge: An America Girl’. Unlike other child stars, Abigail Breslin has been able to overcome the pressure of success and continue to work in the film industry. At 26, Abigail Breslin has stopped being a girl and is now looking for more serious projects.

What happened to Abigail Breslin, the adorable girl from ‘Little Miss Sunshine’?

After the success of the film, the actress has continued her career and has participated in more than 50 productions, starring in ‘Zombieland’ and its sequel, ‘My Sister’s Keeper’, ‘August: Osage County, the television series ‘Scream Queens’ and the drama ‘Stillwater’, opposite Matt Damon.

Abigail has been very active with roles in ‘Slayers’, the television series ‘The Cannibals’ and the new movie ‘Canyon del Muerto’, in which she will share the bill with Val Kilmer.

He also ventured into the music industry with the movie ‘Janie Jones’, being part of the soundtrack. In 2011 she put out the album ‘Janie Jones’ but only released four songs.

In 2021, the actress confessed to iNews from the United Kingdom that it has been difficult to get new roles to leave the girl from ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ behind: “Sometimes people forget that I am 25 years old and not 9 anymore. People tend to want have you in a specific locker,” said the famous.

In April 2017 Abigail Breslin declared that she had been the victim of sexual abuse by one of her ex-boyfriends, and shared her testimony to support people who had experienced the same thing. The actress told her that she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress so she turned to psychological help.

In February 2021, Abigail Breslin experienced a complicated moment due to the death of her father at the age of seventy-eight after a hard battle against Covid-19. She shared her grief by writing, “I am shocked and devastated (…) a funny, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, smart, sweet, amazing human being. He loved life. He loved her family. He loved the simple things.”

Abigail Breslin, the girl from ‘Little Miss Sunshine,’ recently announced that she is getting married. Through her social networks, she shared part of her relationship with the Russian businessman Ira Kunyansky. The couple was very happy and she looked very much in love. After five years of relationship with Ira Kunyansky, Abigail Breslin announced that she was engaged. The actress shared two romantic photos; one from the moment she was asked to marry him and another showing off her engagement ring.