This is Alexander Skarsgård’s first role in Hollywood before his success in ‘The Northman’

United States.- Alexander Skarsgård has vivid memories of shooting his first film in USA, Zoolander.

The fact that we shot it driving this Jeep down Broadway [en Manhattan], cutting off traffic, singing the Wham! …. it was all very surreal,” says Skarsgård when he sat down with EW in April to discuss his career milestones to date. “I was hardly an actor — I was on vacation in Hollywood when I got the job.

Skarsgård, then only 25 years old, had been doing a play in Stockholm when he accompanied his father, the actor from Chernobyl Stellanon a business trip to The Angels. By chance, he auditioned for the role of the model Meekus, lover of orange and frappuccino, and got the role.

It was my first audition,” says Skarsgård. “So I couldn’t believe that two weeks later I was in New York shooting that scene with Ben Stiller. And obviously the infamous gas fight was a lot of fun.

That hilariously tragic scene between the Derek Zoolander from Ben Stiller, Meekus and two other male model friends required quite a bit of energy – and some very sparkly liquids.

We’re all Method actors,” says Skarsgård, “so we use real gasoline, obviously

Skarsgård now plays the Viking prince Amleth andn The Northman, a gruesome tale of loss and revenge set in the iceland dthe 10th century. He is reunited with his former screen partner, Nicole Kidman, who played his wife in Big little liesfrom HBO, and what in The Northman plays his mother.

It’s a very different dynamic playing mother and son versus husband and wife, but I was thrilled,” says the actor. “I was thrilled to be reunited. Working with Nicole on Big Little Lies was one of the highlights of my career.

The bonds of camaraderie created on the Big Little Lies set helped portray their “dark, twisted, weird, and dysfunctional relationship” in The Northman.