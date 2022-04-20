this is all it includes

Share

The details of this update are not exactly extensive.

From time to time it is totally natural that when we turn on our Nintendo Switch consoles we receive a message indicating the need to update the device. This is usually done for various things, but among them we can highlight including new functions or reinforcing the security of the system, the latter being something that is totally necessary today. For all this, we have now received the new system update for this console, and then we are going to tell you what changes it includes.

At first this sums it up pretty quickly. According to Nintendo itself, this version 14.1.1 of the Nintendo Switch software only includes “general system stability improvements to improve user experience”something that at first may seem highly disappointing, but may include something more.

Cover additions

As we have already said, Nintendo itself has not detailed the specific changes that have been made with this update, but rather has given a brief explanation without any details, but from now on I tell you that It would not be the first time that some interesting addition is hidden behind such a simple explanation.. It is true that with this explanation we cannot get anything clear, but from now on I warn you that if there is something else behind it (as has happened on other occasions), the community will soon bring it to light through forums or posts on Reddit .

Let’s remember that recently the long-awaited option to create folders within the console was included, and that we could say that at first this was done behind the scenes (although later Nintendo came out to explain how it works and so on), so It is likely that the Japanese company is listening to the requests of its fans regarding the system of this console to improve it. For example, we could talk about the option to change the theme of the console (beyond a light theme and a dark theme), this being something that has been requested by fans since the console was launched, and something in which Nintendo seems to have little interest, but we may now be able to see it.

