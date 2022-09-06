This is all that is known about Captain America 4 – Metro World News

At the end of Avengers End Game it was known that it was the last tape where we would see Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America, who handed over the responsibility of carrying his shield to Falcón, played by Anthony Mackie.

After launching “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” fans were able to see more clearly what Disney’s plans were regarding continuing the saga of Captain America without the presence of Chris Evans.

After confirming the plans of the MCU, where the new installment of Captain America is involved, superhero lovers want to know all the data that this film will bring.

What is known about Captain America 4

Distribution

In the main role, Anthony Mackie is confirmed to star in his first movie within Marvel.

It would be sensible to expect Sebastian Stan to return as Bucky, given his previous roles in all of the Captain America movies and his developed relationship with Sam on the Disney+ series. However, it is unclear if Bucky would still have any trauma as the Winter Soldier, or if it would involve him becoming the White Wolf.

As for other potential cast members, it’s also unclear if we’ll see the return of Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter, Wyatt Russell’s John Walker, aka US Agent, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Direction and script

The director of this film will be julius onah who has a filmography where he stands out Luce (2019), The Cloverfield Paradox (2018), and The Girl Is in Trouble (2015).

In April, Variety reported that the head writer of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, Malcolm Spellmannwill write the script for the fourth “Captain America” movie.

Release date

Marvel has already announced that ‘Captain America 4′ will be released on May 3, 2024thus being the penultimate film of Phase 5 of his superhero film universe.