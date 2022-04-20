This is all that is known about the 2023 Ford Maverick ST

Recently, Ford had raised the possibility of a sports Maverick to put it together with the three hybrid EcoBoost power. We show it to you!

April 18, 2022 10:40 p.m.

Spy shots captured a lower, more aggressive Ford Maverick, as it featured dual stacked exhausts in the rear bumper and a wider body that hides big wheels.

For this reason, the motor1 news portal created an unofficial rendering of the 2023 Ford Maverick ST.

2023 Ford Maverick ST Features

This truck features a deep, aggressive front air dam. Unique mesh with a dark finish fits nicely on the smoked headlights, and a pair of ST badges on the corner of the grille.

At the rear, all around, is a black tailgate branding, as well as telltale vertical exhaust pipes mounted at each corner.

details unknown

Ford has so far not confirmed whether a sporty version of the truck will be produced to sell alongside the F-150 Raptor and Explorer ST. If the news is confirmed, it is likely to use the 2.3-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with 330 hp. The backup will be a 10-speed automatic transmission.

It is known that the Ford Maverick ST would have four-wheel drive, and the exclusive modes, Sport, Track and Drift could appear. But unfortunately, this model is just a design for now, but the brand is evaluating the interest of the public.

Look at the photos: