This is all that is known about the movie “Barbie” by Margot Robbie

“A Quiet Place” child star Ariana Greenblatt is the latest to join Warner Bros’ “Barbie,” a film centered on Mattel’s iconic line of dolls, Deadline exclusively stated. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film is starring and produced by Margot Robbie, under her LuckyChap Entertainment along with producing banner Tom Ackerley.

What other announcements have we received about the casting? After learning that Margot will be the renowned flesh and blood doll, in addition to working in the production, it was also learned that Ryan Gosling will be in charge of giving life to his boyfriend Ken. Other members of the announced talented cast include Simu Liu from “Shang-Chi”, America Ferrera from “Ugly Betty” and Kate McKinnon from “SNL”.

Aside from Robbie and Gosling, all of the cast members so far, including Greenblatt, are in unknown roles. Story details for the film are also uncertain at this time, but Greta Gerwig is on board to direct and co-wrote the project with her frequent collaborator Noah Baumbach.

Did you know that Ariana Greenblatt is the young Gamora?

Greenblatt has slowly started to make waves in her young career, and will next be seen in Eli Roth’s film adaptation of the popular Borderlands video game series, where she will star alongside Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jamie Lee Curtis as the infamous Tiny Tina. .

The actress also has Sony’s upcoming thriller 65, where she will star opposite Adam Driver, and has been in movies like “In the Heights,” “Bad Moms Christmas,” “Boss Baby: The Family Business,” “Love and Monsters.” , and was the young Gamora in “Avengers: Infinity War”. It will certainly be exciting to see what she brings to the pink world of Barbie.

Ever since this film adaptation was announced, this has been a very low-key project, and with each new casting announcement, that exciting level of curiosity has only increased. Since Gerwig is known for Oscar-nominated modern classics like “Lady Bird,” the Barbie movie will be like no other toy adaptation seen before. There’s no release date yet, but the film is expected to go into production in early 2022 and hit theaters sometime in 2023.