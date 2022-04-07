This is all we know about the blackout that left thousands without electricity after a failure in Costa Sur

A little after 8:30 pm on Wednesday, an apparent breakdown in the Costa Sur plant caused a massive blackout throughout Puerto Rico that left thousands of subscribers without electricity service.
The Electric Power Authority (PREPA) has already warned that restoring the system could take more than 12 hours. For its part, the LUMA Energy consortium reported that it has already begun to restore service in some parts of the island.
This is what we know so far:
- A general blackout was reported tonight after starting a fire at the Costa Sur plant in Guayanilla. The specific reasons for the failure are still unknown. LUMA attributed the blackout “potentially” to a circuit breaker failure. For its part, PREPA reported – through its social networks – that the fault occurred in a “breaker” or output switch of unit #5 of Costa Sur, 230,000 volts, turning off the plant.
- The Bureau of the Puerto Rico Fire Department managed to extinguish the fire.
- The public corporation indicated that restoring the system could take about 12 hours.
- Meanwhile, the consortium in charge of the distribution and transmission of energy in Puerto Rico reported that the service was restored in areas of the southeastern area of Puerto Rico, specifically Yabucoa.
- LUMA also said that “the next steps are to energize the high voltage lines to the Aguirre Power Plant located in Salinas. We are also adding generation at the Palo Seco Plant. After Palo Seco is energized, we will energize the Monacillos Substation and begin restoration of critical customers in the metropolitan area.”
- The Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) reported that several sectors of Puerto Rico were left without water service tonight due to the blackout. Immediately, it was not specified how many sectors or subscribers saw their water service interrupted.
- The interim president of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), Mayra Olavarría Cruz, informed through written statements that all the campuses will enter an academic and administrative recess due to the general blackout caused by a breakdown in the Costa Sur plant in Guayanilla.
- The Universidad del Sagrado Corazón (USC) announced tonight the cancellation of classes scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, from 7:00 am to 12:00 noon due to the general blackout caused by a breakdown in the Costa Sur power plant in Guayanilla .
The breakdown was reported, around 8:30 pm, in the switchyard of the Costa Sur power plant, located in Guayanilla
The fault left all of Puerto Rico without electricity service, confirmed the president of UTIER, Ángel Figueroa Jaramillo, as well as the LUMA Energy conglomerate.
Jaramillo also published a video of a fire in the Costa Sur area in which the incident with the transmission line occurred.
PREPA clarified, on its Twitter account, that restoring service in all the municipalities of Puerto Rico could take about 12 hours.
At the moment, both PREPA and LUMA Energy are investigating what caused the incident that caused the general blackout.
The photos show sectors of San Juan and Santurce in the dark due to the general blackout.
The Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport was also left without electricity service, where hundreds of passengers wait to board planes or to return home after arriving from a trip.
Fortunately, the airport has security systems, so operations should not be affected.
Bayamón, like the rest of Puerto Rico, is also in the dark due to the blackout.
Despite the breakdown, the public continues to travel along the filming lanes.
At the moment, it is unknown how long it will take PREPA and LUMA to restore service.
View of a sector of Bayamón without electricity service.
Several businesses in Bayamón kept their doors open by operating with power plants.
The director of the Municipal Office for Emergency Management (OMME), Rey Badillo Plaza, came with his staff to the Costa Sur plant to assist the Fire Department Bureau to put out the fire.
The Bureau of the Fire Department announced, around 10:00 at night, that they managed to put out the fire registered in a part of the plant.
LUMA Energy announced, around 11:00 p.m., that they had begun to restore electrical power service in various sectors of Puerto Rico.
At the moment, the authorities have not indicated if there were injuries as a result of the fire at the Costa Sur plant.
Image of a fire truck at the main entrance of the Costa Sur plant.
The photo shows the area where the fire occurred at the Costa Sur plant.
A view of conditions after dark at the Pizza Pirata business in Old San Juan.
A view of the Platica de Santurce during the blackout.
A view of a dark street in the town of Carolina.
A view of the traffic on Baldorioty De Castro Avenue during the blackout.
A view of De Diego avenue in Santurce.
