This is all we know about the blackout that left thousands without electricity after a failure in Costa Sur

A little after 8:30 pm on Wednesday, an apparent breakdown in the Costa Sur plant caused a massive blackout throughout Puerto Rico that left thousands of subscribers without electricity service.

The Electric Power Authority (PREPA) has already warned that restoring the system could take more than 12 hours. For its part, the LUMA Energy consortium reported that it has already begun to restore service in some parts of the island.

This is what we know so far:

A general blackout was reported tonight after starting a fire at the Costa Sur plant in Guayanilla. The specific reasons for the failure are still unknown. LUMA attributed the blackout “potentially” to a circuit breaker failure. For its part, PREPA reported – through its social networks – that the fault occurred in a “breaker” or output switch of unit #5 of Costa Sur, 230,000 volts, turning off the plant.

The Bureau of the Puerto Rico Fire Department managed to extinguish the fire.

The public corporation indicated that restoring the system could take about 12 hours.

Meanwhile, the consortium in charge of the distribution and transmission of energy in Puerto Rico reported that the service was restored in areas of the southeastern area of ​​Puerto Rico, specifically Yabucoa.

LUMA also said that “the next steps are to energize the high voltage lines to the Aguirre Power Plant located in Salinas. We are also adding generation at the Palo Seco Plant. After Palo Seco is energized, we will energize the Monacillos Substation and begin restoration of critical customers in the metropolitan area.”

The Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) reported that several sectors of Puerto Rico were left without water service tonight due to the blackout. Immediately, it was not specified how many sectors or subscribers saw their water service interrupted.

The interim president of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), Mayra Olavarría Cruz, informed through written statements that all the campuses will enter an academic and administrative recess due to the general blackout caused by a breakdown in the Costa Sur plant in Guayanilla.

The Universidad del Sagrado Corazón (USC) announced tonight the cancellation of classes scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, from 7:00 am to 12:00 noon due to the general blackout caused by a breakdown in the Costa Sur power plant in Guayanilla .