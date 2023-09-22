This is an essential vitamin to reduce mental fatigue

Vitamin B1, also known as thiamine, is linked to improved brain function (Infobae)

The human body requires a range of carbohydrates and vitamins for healthy functioning, as well as a range of daily life activities from going to school, exercising, working and more. Deficiency of one of them can lead to discomfort or health imbalance.

Mental fatigue is one of the main conditions that affects young people and adults, especially if they have to perform different activities that involve cognitive processes, as is the case with students.

Although mental fatigue can be reduced with a good diet and hours of rest, in many cases this cannot be achieved, so resorting to vitamin intake to balance these deficiencies and maintain a good quality of life. is favorable.

Vitamin B1, also known as thiamine, is associated with improving brain function, making it one of the vitamins that helps combat mental fatigue.

According to an article published by National Institutes of Health (National Institutes of Health) United States Department of Health and Human Services (United States Department of Health and Human Services) Vitamin B1, also known as thiamine, helps convert the food you eat into the energy your body needs to operate.

Thiamine is also important for the growth, development and function of body cells.

Although it is advisable to consult a doctor before taking any type of vitamin to get a medical opinion and know the best treatment for mental fatigue, it is common to recommend vitamin B1 for this condition.

According to the US National Library of Medicine, thiamine has another fundamental role in muscle contraction and conducting nerve signals, which is why it helps with mental fatigue that can result from insomnia, insomnia, sleep loss. . Memory and confusion.

However, it can also cause weight loss, loss of appetite, muscle weakness and heart problems.

The amount of thiamine required in the body depends on the age and gender of the person.

* Male adolescents aged 14 to 18 – 1.2 mg

* Female adolescents aged 14 to 18 years – 1.0 mg

* Adult male (over 18 years) – 1.2 mg

*Adult women (over 18 years) – 1.1 mg

Vitamin B1 is present in many natural foods, mainly in legumes and fiber, so in many cases it is not necessary to purchase them in pharmacies.

Some products in which high levels of thiamine can be found are whole grain products, fortified foods such as bread, cereals, pasta, rice, as well as meat (especially pork) and fish; However, they are also found in legumes such as black beans and soybeans, as well as seeds and nuts.

According to the National Library of Medicine, healthy people should have 97% to 98% of the recommended daily intake of thiamine to meet nutrient needs.

According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans published by the federal government, people should get most of their nutrients from the foods and beverages they consume. Foods contain vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber and other components beneficial to health.

If they have any deficiency, they can compensate for this vitamin deficiency with medicines and pills.