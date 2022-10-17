This is Anne Hathaway’s style cabal on her return to Hollywood

Anne Hathaway She is one of the most coveted actresses in Hollywood. Since her first role as Mia Thermopolis in “The Princess Diaries”, the actress has not stopped reaping awards, nominations and great performances. 2022 has been the year of her triumphant return to the red carpet.

Their outfits They are always characterized by elegance, good taste and reminiscences of the classic old Hollywood style. Although it has rarely opted for vibrant colors, this year has been characterized by a very special color, which many people love or hate: the yellow.

The yellow it is a color that can mean different things depending on the culture you are in. There are traditions such as not using yellow at the premiere of a play because it’s bad luck, but in Eastern culture, the yellow refers to prosperity and nobility. We don’t know what meaning it gives Anne Hathawaythough we do know it’s his cabal on the red carpet.

Yellow, the color 2022 for Anne Hathaway. Photo: Harpers Bazaar.

One of the first events of the return of Anne Hathaway It was a celebration of Bvlgari, a brand for which the actress is a global ambassador. For that party, the artist opted for a set yellow duck signed by Valentino, one of the firms that has always accompanied Anne.

The design consisted of shorts and an XXL shirt that reached the ground with its long tail. An option that achieved a balance between classicism and modernity, thanks also to its yellow clogs and its spectacular necklace created with diamonds belonging to Bvlgari.

Related news

Choose yellow as the main color of a look. Photo: WhoWhatWear.

Like any celebrity Anne Hathaway goes from one event to another and needs outfits that make it shine and stand out among the others. For the US Open, the actress chose a midi skirt yellow straight cut and combined it with a white knotted shirt, clogs, a black bag with a gold buckle and sunglasses. Her entire outfit was designed by Ralph Lauren.

The good thing about this style is that any woman can clone it. By this, we mean that the skirt need not be yellowbut the color can be in any garment, footwear or accessory of the look and be the fundamental protagonist of the outfit.

Anne Hathaway shines in a yellow dress for the promotion of her new film. Photo: British Vogue.

To promote the release of his new movie, “Armageddon Time,” Anne Hathaway She was in New York and she looked fabulous in a lemon yellow midi dress by David Koma. The fitted design with dropped shoulders, a strapless neckline and a slit on the side highlighted the figure of the actress and made her look very youthful.

To combine, she chose silver stilettos, a bracelet, loose hair and light makeup. As in all his outfitsAnne prefers that the dress or garments be the center of attention and that is why she decides that her accessories or complements be minimal and subtle so that they do not overshadow the essence of styling.

Anne Hathaway fall in love again with his outfits on the red carpet before the end of 2022. Yellow has definitely been on her side and has brought her luck. We already want to see more outfits of the actress!

*Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have any doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable!