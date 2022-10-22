This is Aquarius in health

Astrology has many variants in its way of calculating each natal or psycho-astral chart and that serves not only to know the predictions about the character of aquarius, but also to have some indications and guidance about what is going to happen throughout his life. With respect to healthAquarius must take care of itself as much or more than the rest of the zodiac signs.

If we want to talk about astrology with a focus on medicine, we will have to say that Aquarius they have a certain predisposition towards varicose veinsarteriosclerosis, anemia and other circulatory problems in general.

Consequently, Aquarius should practice some sport, as well as practice regular physical activity in order to keep their body in shape and avoid these certain predispositions of their body. In fact, yesi from an early age, Aquarius engages in vigorous physical activities you may develop special strength and reach high levels of competitiveness.

circulatory problems

As we pointed out earlier, Aquarius has a certain predisposition towards health problems related to circulation. we mentioned varicose veins and arteriosclerosis (accumulation of fats, cholesterol and other substances inside the arteries and on their walls), as well as other circulation problems that lead to tingling, muscle pain, swelling, fluid retention, leg cramps, tibia or fibula fractures…

Specifically, Aquarians may suffer greatly from ankle swelling. As a home remedy to avoid this, it is usually recommended to put a bbag with ice for a few minutes and wrapped in a cloth.

Aquarians should also focus on anemia, a condition in which you lack enough healthy red blood cells to carry an adequate level of oxygen to the body’s tissues. This can lead to symptoms such as extreme tiredness and extreme weakness. Given this, heDoctors might also recommend blood transfusions, folic acid supplements, and antibiotics. In any case, all this should be consulted with a professional, without ever resorting to self-medication.

The nervious system

Aquarians should also be very attentive to the nervous system… For this it is necessary that Aquarians focus a lot on breathingTherefore, it may be advisable for them to do yoga, pilates or meditation. It is also very important that Aquarians relax their minds a lot to avoid constantly falling into intrusive thoughts (unwanted, involuntary ideas or images that spontaneously come to mind can be pleasant, innocuous or unpleasant, but also frightening, obsessive or disturbing). For this, they may need psychotherapy.

At times, some Aquarians will live in the clouds… Others will be constantly stressed. The best thing will be to strike a balance: neither too stubborn, nor too worried. However, sometimes disorders such as Generalized Anxiety Disorder will mean the inability to avoid disconnecting from worries… In this case, the solution will be seek professional help.

Aquarians (like many other zodiac signs) can suffer from emotional problems such as melancholy and even depressive mood states. Let’s remember that depression is a very serious illness, which affects 230,000 people and requires psychiatric help.

Take care of food

Aquarius must also take great care of its diet in order to stay in shape and keep your circulatory system properly. In fact, food is a very important part of avoiding fluid retention, as well as swelling. There are certain foods to avoid this swelling.

For that, you can follow a anti-inflammatory and immunoprotective diet rich in fish, shellfish, eggs, fresh dairy products, fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, and olive oil, low-fat meats, berries, apples and green leafy vegetables, coffee, as well as foods rich in omega- 3. This is going to be very important for muscle strengthening.

In addition, healthy eating is obviously also highly recommended for avoid digestive problems, which are also frequently suffered ailments. Aquarius must avoid certain foods to have a healthy stomach and intestine. Medical examinations will also be necessary to rule out gastric or colon problems.

chronic ailments

Aquarians tend to have a great tendency for their ailments to become chronic, so from early on they should continue Medical reviews. In case the disease has already become chronic, intense and professional care will be important to avoid pain as much as possible.

