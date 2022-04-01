“This is assault”: the producer of the Oscars revealed that the police were ready to arrest Will Smith

UNITED STATES-. Friday the first of April Will Packerthe producer of the 94th edition of the Oscar awardswill appear in good morning americaand will shed light on the movements of the Academy after the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock on the stage of Dolby Theater. During the week she revealed that she asked the actor to retire, but he refused.

In a preview of the interview, packers he told abcnews he didn’t talk to Smith all night. However he revealed that he subsequently had a meeting with Rock and with officers of the Los Angeles Police Departmentwho explained to the comedian that he could arrest the Best Actor Oscar winner right then and there if the comedian wanted to press charges.

“They were saying, ‘This is aggression,’ the word they used at the time. They said, ‘We’ll go look for him. We’re ready to catch him right now, he can press charges. We can arrest him.’ They were laying out the options,” he recalled. packers. “And as they were talking, Chris was being very dismissive of those options,” the producer of the latest installment of the Academy continued.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the middle of the Oscars

“Chris was like, ‘No, I’m fine’… Even to the point where I was like, ‘Rock, let them finish.’ The LAPD officers finished laying out what their options were and said, ‘Would you like us to take any action?’ And he said, ‘No,’” Packer said, according to the preview of the interview. The altercation of Smith with Rock emerged after he made fun of the appearance of Jada Pinkett Smith.

After an initial statement, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that they “condemn” Smith’s actions and “officially began a formal review of the incident and will explore further actions and consequences in accordance with our statutes, standards of conduct, and California law.” Smith apologized to Rock and the Academy through a statement on social networks.