This is bad news for vegans and Europe

September 21, 2023 at 7:15 pm

Mia Khalifa reveals 10 things she loves and 10 things she hates. The 30-year-old Lebanese-American star was recently in the UK for London Fashion Week (and made her runway debut). But despite his frequent holidays to Europe, something from here made it to his hate list. A particular type of man was also targeted.

Speaking to Dream Baby Press, Mia put “Moon” at the top of her love list. Having previously revealed that she is a big reader, it’s not surprising that “Have a lot of unread books” came in third place. Another notable entry was “First Joint of the Day” in eighth place: Mia has made no secret that she regularly smokes cannabis.

At the top of his hate list were “vegetarians”. “Insecure Men” came in third place and, referring to the entire continent, “Coffee in Europe” came in seventh place. Mia even went so far as to describe our coffee as “weak” and “diluted.”

Their full list was as follows:

1) Moon.

2) When they say the name of the movie.

3) Have lots of unread books.

4) Light a wood fireplace.

5) Fragrance and taste of orange blossom.

6) Arabic samples in hip-hop music.

7) When the outfit I picked out in my mind works.

8) First joint of the day (with coffee).

9) Driving for hours.

10) “This song reminds me of you.”