This is Brie Larson’s best movie on Star +

Brie Larson She is one of the great actresses of the moment in Hollywood. Much of her recent success is due to her foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the truth is that her career goes much further.

In the franchise, she is Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel. She has already appeared in her solo tape and as part of the Avengers team. She also, she in the post-credits scenes of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and at the end of Ms. Marvel.

Brie Larson He will return to The Marvels, alongside Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris. But we will not talk in this case about her tapes in Marvel, but about her best moviewhich you can find on Star +.

This is the best movie of Brie Larson in Star +

His best movie it is The Spectacular Now, from 2013 and you can find it on Star +. It is a story with romance, drama and many emotions.

The Spectacular Now It is based on a novel by Tim Tharp and is directed by James Ponsoldt. “The film follows the story of Sutter Keely, a student who one day meets Aimee Finicky. This shy and misfit teenager changes his life. This is because Aimee is totally the opposite of him, she is not like the others, she is not very sociable, “She’s never had a boyfriend and seems to need help. So Sutter finds himself in a dilemma when he meets her: focus or ruin her forever and continue living without thinking about the consequences,” says the official synopsis.

In addition to Larson, this film has Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley, Bob Odenkirk and more in a great cast.