This is Carlota Casiraghi’s favorite book

Charlotte Casiraghi, 35, studied philosophy at the University of Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne and is a regular reader. Her choices are very wide, she can read from feminism and poetry to gothic novels, but there is something that characterizes her: French authors are among her favorites.

Carolina de Monaco’s daughter is not only an example of style and fashion, but also stands out for her intelligence. Maison Chanel, which has a very close link with the Grimaldis for decades, launched the prestigious book club called “Les Rendez-Vous Littéraires rue Cambon” and chose her as one of its representatives.

In one of the meetings he spoke with the actress Keira Knightley and the British writer Jeanette Winterson, and it was there when, Charlotte Casiraghi, revealed his preferred text. Is about “The flowers of Evil“, a collection of poems by Charles Baudelaire with which she became completely obsessed to the point of wanting to live in the same era.

The first edition consisted of 1,300 copies and was carried out on June 25, 1857 and the second edition of 1861 eliminated the censored poems, but added 30 new ones. “The flowers of Evil” is considered one of the most important works of modern poetry, which prints a new aesthetic, where beauty and the sublime arise from the most trivial reality.

The Flowers of Evil” by Charles Baudelaire. Source: Amazon

Charles Baudelaire was born on April 9, 1821 in Paris, France, and is considered “the Dante of a decadent age.” The most important influences on him were Théophile Gautier, Joseph de Maistre, and in particular Edgar Allan Poe, whom he translated extensively.

Charlotte Casiraghi she is a fan of essayists and spends her time reading a large number of books at the same time. In “Les Rendez-Vous Littéraires rue Cambon” she revealed that in her house there are books everywhere and she guards those unique and original volumes with extreme care.

