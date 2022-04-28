This is Catcoin, the cryptocurrency that has risen 1000%

Catcoin (CATS) has skyrocketed in price this week. According to data provided by Coinmarketcap, it is in the midst of a rise in value of more than 1,000% in the last 24 hours . It has recently been listed on Bitforex and Pancakeswap, which could explain the reason for this sudden boom.

catcoin was created by Miaoshi Nekomoto (the fictitious name of the cat of Satoshi Nakamoto, creator of Bitcoin) for the community of cat lovers in November 2021. Since then, he has brought the fight between dogs and cats also to the cryptocurrency market, with a memecoin which is challenging the dominance of dog tokens (Dogecoin and Shiba Inu).

CatCoin is a community based project that is based on Binance Smart Chain (BNB Chain) to bring all cat lovers together in one community. Its utility token, with the symbol “$CatCoin”/CATS, in addition to earning passive income, allows token holders to use them to pay for goods and services within the project’s ecosystem.

Much of this success comes from passive income system. For every transaction within the ecosystem, there is a 2% deduction, which will be distributed to all Catcoin token holders. In essence, as transactions continue, the tokens in your digital wallet will continue to multiply without any effort on your part. In addition, Catcoin wants to grow naturally, so it has been programmed to inhibit the entry of large holders (whales) that influence the price for their own benefit.

Currently, the CATS token is a major competitor against DOGE (Dogecoin) and SHIB (Shiba Inu) and has emerged as one of the best investment options in memecoin in 2022. The intention of launching CatCoin is also to help cat shelters by creating and donating new DeFi products. Since it was developed using BSC, the transaction involving Catcoin is relatively low, compared to projects developed with other blockchains.

Dogecoin rally by Elon Musk

Dogecoin has rallied strongly since it has been known that Elon Musk will buy Twitter. Speculation indicates that, in the future, the little bird’s social network will allow the use of dOGE to buy, for example, the premium service Twitter Blue. The richest man in the world according to the latest Forbes list indicated that this subscription should lower its price by around 2 dollars and remove ads, with DOGE offered as a payment method.

Musk is a staunch supporter of this memecoin, allowing it to be used to buy Tesla electric cars shortly after canceling the Bitcoin payment for being too polluting for his green cars.

In recent months, the developers of Dogecoin have been working to ensure that transactions of the cryptocurrency can be carried out more cheaply on its blockchain, with minimum fees substantially reduced. Dogecoin is expected to migrate from Proof of Work (PoW) to proof of stake (in English Proof of Stake, PoS) to reduce its energy consumption and increase the speed of transactions.

Although the DOGE rally making it comfortably the best performing cryptocurrency in the top 10 by market cap value, the memecoin’s current price of $0.15 is substantially lower than its high of $0.73 seen about a year ago. Dogecoin is down about 78.27% from all-time highs set on May 8, 2021, hours before Musk appeared as a guest on Saturday Night Live.