This is Chris Hemsworth’s biggest fear

11 years ago, Chris Hemsworth was called to play ‘Thor’, the son of Odin, in the Cinematic Universe of Marvel. His role was so successful that the story of the famous Norse god already has 4 solo installments, four films in the ‘The Avengers’ saga and a cameo in the 2016 ‘Doctor Strange’ movie.

Recently, the actor premiered the movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the fourth installment of the ‘Thor’ saga, directed by Taika Waititi. In this last film, the director exploits the most surreal and hilarious side of the character, developing a little more the emotional side of the superhero. However, despite his undeniable success on the big screen, andThe actor confesses that he is very afraid that Marvel will not call him back to play this character. “Every time they call me to play the character, I am grateful. Whenever I play it, I think it will be the last time and that Marvel will not want me back,” he said in an interview for ‘Efe’.

Although no one can imagine Thor being played by an actor other than Chris Hemsworth, the truth is that his fear is well founded., since he belonged to the group of the original avengers, along with ‘Hawk Eye’, ‘Hulk’ ‘Iron Man’, ‘Captain America’ and ‘Black Widow’, but these last three characters have already said goodbye to the saga , so the Australian may consider that ‘Thor Odinson’ will be the next to say goodbye. Regarding his first appearance in ‘Thor’ (2011), the actor commented the following: “The first time was intimidating, I didn’t know if I belonged to this universe”… And boy did he manage to belong to it! Since then, the actor has been in charge of giving his personal touch to this mythological reference, turning his character into a “very human” god with severe existential and emotional crises that lead him to a path of loneliness and deep depression (such as could be seen in ‘Avengers: Endgame’).

Regarding this, the actor stated: “We recorded about seven or eight hours of film with a lot of improvisation. But thanks to the ingenuity and mastery of Taika Waititi, a coherent story with a message was later put together. “The same could be seen in the movie ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (2017), where the director prints his personal stamp by changing the narrative from the previous two ‘Thor’ films by including a large dose of humor, while focusing on the protagonist’s search for emotional balance after the loss of his mother and his breakup with Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman).

However, in this new film ‘Thor’ he manages to reunite with his beloved after “8 years, 7 months and 6 days” since their breakup. In this new story, Dr Foster has been transformed into ‘Mighty Thor’, the female version of the Norse hero, after Mjölnir (Thor’s hammer that was destroyed by ‘Hela’ in Ragnarok) chose her to protect her. At the moment, it is not known how long the actor will play ‘Thor’, but what is certain is that he is willing to carry the hammer and the ax for many more years.