This is Chris Hemsworth’s new fitness challenge

Ever since he became Thor, Chris Hemsworth He is a true fan of sports and a healthy lifestyle. The Australian actor has his own training app, Centr Fitness, through which he shares methods and routines for practicing sports at the gym or at home. The latest challenge that he has launched to his followers is the club 200. And yes, as her name suggests, Elsa Pataky’s husband suggests you do 200 repetitions.

Chris Hemsworth has shared a routine with only 5 exercises, which allows you to train the entire body. The full body routines They have the advantage of involving a large number of muscles, both in the arms and legs, buttocks and abdomen through multidisciplinary exercises. It is an intense routine that helps to gain muscle and strength and that will not take you long, and it does not need equipment.

The actor proposes that they be made 200 repetitions of each of the exercises. But logically, it will depend on the physical form of each one. If you are used to doing sports, you can get it. If not, as ‘Thor’ recommends, do what you can and try again another day.

These are the five exercises that Chris Hemsworth proposes:

-mountain climbers: a very complete exercise that combines the isometric plank with the elevation of the knees, so that aerobic work is also performed. This is one of the most popular crossfit exercises.

– Classic squats: one of the most complete exercises that can never be missing from a good training routine. Looking straight ahead and without rounding your back, lower your buttocks, flexing your knee and hip, until your thighs are parallel to the ground.

– Chest push-ups: another classic that helps define the arms and chest and also works the core and even the glutes. It is essential to have a correct technique: keep your hands firm on the ground, bearing the whole weight of your body on them, with your forearms in a vertical position. The neck and back, in a neutral position, the abdomen and buttocks, activated, so that the body descends as a block without rounding the back.

– Kicks of flutter or ‘flutter kicks’: another very typical exercise in crossfit with which the entire body is worked intensely, and in particular the entire abdomen area. Face up with all the core activated, raise and lower your legs, without resting them on the ground.

– ‘Sit-throughs’: the most complicated exercise in the routine proposed by Chris Hemsworth, with which aerobic work is performed. In a quadruped position, with a straight back, he takes off the opposite hand and foot to pass the knee under the trunk, close to the ground.

Do you join the challenge of the Thor actor?

