This is ‘Crimes of the Future’, David Cronenberg’s new film with Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart | Culture

David Cronenberg returns to science fiction, to his science fiction, to that corporeal world that the Canadian dominates so well, with crimes of the future, and the filmmaker returns with Viggo Mortensen, an actor who has become his best collaborator, who is accompanied by Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart. The next September 23 opens in Spain crimes of the future, after its first launch in Cannes, and after it is screened at the San Sebastián festival, where the director will receive the Donostia Award, a well-deserved tribute. And here we show your trailer exclusively.

Elsa Fernández Santos told about her after her screening at Cannes: “The characters in this apocalyptic, dark and very melancholic film are very far from the Shakespearean Shylock and, if they are punctured, they definitely no longer bleed. The protagonist, played by actor Viggo Mortensen, is an artist from performance, ‘the new Picasso’, who together with his main collaborator and partner (Léa Seydoux) removes the tumors from his convulsive body live in surgery sessions that mix trauma, therapy, sex and creation. The future world that Cronenberg presents is a great metastasis where the human body no longer suffers, physical pain has disappeared and flesh is just a field open to creation on a planet destroyed and corrupted by plastic.

In addition, “through the face and deformations of his characters, Cronenberg tells us about a future of mutated viscera increasingly distant from the old human bodies. All of Viggo Mortensen’s encounters, always hidden under a black cloak, with the police inspector played by Welket Bungué are a wonder of visual plasticity, of total dark beauty. The film is intended to be a metaphor for climate change and how plastic corrodes us inside and out.”

