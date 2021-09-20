“This is Dave”, the new album by Davide Locatelli: tracklist

He is the author of the music that accompanied the latest Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria fashion shows in Venice

The music of Davide Locatelli meets the excellence of Dolce & Gabbana: the famous fashion house in fact asked Davide to compose and interpret the music that accompanied the latest Haute Sartoria fashion shows that were held in Venice and preceded the start of the Film Festival.

For the occasion, Davide created a composition with 5 pianos that he interpreted at the Gala Dinner, performed during the Alta Gioielleria exhibition and accompanied the Haute Couture men’s show with some pieces that make up his latest album ” This is Dave “, in this case: Hyper Silent, Experience, Sugar Land, Moonlight Sonata and the Toccada in D.

“Needless to say, it was an honor for me to have played in front of the greatest celebrities on the planet – says Davide Locatelli. Seeing Vin Diesel applaud my songs or receive compliments on social media from Kitty Spencer were among the best moments of my life. The Alta Sartoria fashion show was an oversized natural spectacle when it started to hail from mid-show and despite the scenery the models continued to parade to my music. They will surely be images that will remain etched in my mind. I found an incredible team and we worked in maximum harmony despite the difficulties. For me this is synonymous with great professionalism on the part of the company and the team ».

“This is Dave” is composed of 13 tracks for solo piano, including unreleased tracks and covers reworked in an electronic key. The title of the album reflects the image of the artist who first made himself known on the web by publishing weekly covers of famous songs (from “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish to “American Idiot” by Green Day, passing through Linkin Park) , and then make his music known with unreleased songs.

Since I started posting videos on the web, it was 2012, I have always had one and only one purpose: to bring young people closer to music. With this album I want to show that piano music is not only for Conservatory Masters and music experts, but also for ordinary people who have never pressed any of the 88 keys. “This is Dave” is not just an album but a concept, that of wanting to burn the line between classical and modern music. Music is feeling alive… and now I feel alive.

Album tracklist:

Hyper Silent

Welcome to the Black Parade

Pirates of the Caribbean

Turkish March

Moonlight Sonata

Numb

Experience

Viva la vida

game of Thrones

Toccata in D

Sugar Land

Bad Guy

smells like Teen Spirit

Eclectic, original, unconventional, Davide, who boasts a classical education at the Conservatory, has set himself the goal of making instrumental music known and approaching to a young audience by breaking down the belief that classical music is “old”. Born in 1992, Davide is a son of art and from an early age he began to study piano: at the age of 4 his first lesson from his father “Tati”, former drummer of Dalton and music teacher. At the age of 13 and 14 he won the national CEM competition for 2 consecutive years. In 2012 he graduated from the Conservatory L. Campiani in Mantua in piano. On May 8, 2011 “Tunnel” is released, the pianist’s first unreleased album. In 2013 and 2014 he toured the United States for two consecutive years, also touching prestigious clubs such as the Blue Note in New York and the Dont Tell Mammas. On March 20, 2014 he released his second album of unreleased ” Fly Away ”. In 2015 he successfully participated in the third edition of Tu si que Vales on Canale 5 and his performance will be the 2 most clicked on the web. In 2016 Davide released his third album ” La vie en… rock ”, the first entirely composed of covers that have marked the history of rock music. The album stays on the iTunes chart for 3 weeks in the top 20 hitting 11th position, and remains in the top 50 for 8 weeks. In June 2016 Alvaro Soler decrees his cover of Sofia as the best ever and on commission of the judge the video is transmitted to the “chat of the judges” on Sky Uno and Canale 8. In June 2017 he is a guest in duo with Gabry Ponte at the Wind Music Awards on Rai1 live from the Verona Arena. In 2018 he signed a contract with Sony Music and released his first single “Pirates of the Caribbean” which quickly became viral on the web, quickly reaching one million views on Youtube. In October of the same year he released ” Numb ” the second single in honor of his idol Chester Bennington. Repeat the previous record of 1 million views on Youtube. In May 2019 he released ” Sugar Land ”, his first original song produced by Sony Music. Immediately enter the industry’s most important Spotify playlists worldwide by exceeding 500,000 streams on the platform. In January 2020 he is a permanent judge at All Togheter Now on Canale 5 and in March of the same year his second original song, “ Experience ”, on which Davide writes a letter for his city, Bergamo, strongly affected by the COVID pandemic. -19. In December 2020 he is the protagonist of the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda and Alta Sartoria commercials, in which his unreleased songs are used as the soundtrack.